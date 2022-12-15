Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Madrid. Not permanently, but for a few days: the Portuguese footballer, who returned to Europe after the elimination of Portugal, asked and was granted training at the Valdebebas sports center while waiting…

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Madrid. Not permanently, but for a few days: the Portuguese footballer, who returned to Europe after the elimination of Portugal, asked and was granted training at the Valdebebas sports center while waiting to find a new destination. And at the same time he decided to spend a few days in Madrid, where he still has a house where he lived during the nine years he played with the blancos.

VOICES — A simple workout, but enough to unleash market rumors that have followed since United and the Madeira champion announced the termination of the contract. The problem is that after the World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano currently has nowhere to go. And so he chose to spend a few days in Madrid and go to work alone in Valdebebas. To do so, as reported by AS, he asked permission directly from the president of the club, Florentino Pérez. The president, as it was not difficult to imagine, gave his assent. Also specifying that Valdebebas is his home. CR7 can therefore train and have the facilities at his disposal until he deems it necessary.

PERSPECTIVES — It’s hard to say no to Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals in nine seasons. Equally complicated for Valdebebas to stay… home. During the World Cup there was talk of a possible future in the Middle East. Region that did not leave him sporting satisfaction with the national team but could make him even richer and happier on an individual level. Cristiano has had contacts with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, but the situation, by the direct admission of the person concerned, has not evolved. His intention continues to be to play at the highest European levels, if possible in the Champions League. Until an opportunity arises, in Europe or another continent, the doors of Valdebebas will remain wide open. See also Pordenone, is Ciciretti's day. Falasco renews

December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 19:20)

