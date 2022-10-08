After announcing that Qatar will be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi he also prepares to face the next challenges of his life. The flea he will have to understand whether to continue with Paris Saint-Germain, return to Barcelona, ​​or go to MLS where many would like to. But there is also another hypothesis brought to light with irony but also a hint of healthy desire on the part of Ronaldo il Phenomenon.

The former Brazilian champion, in fact, commented live on Twitch tv the possible future destination of Messi assuming to see him with the shirt of his Cruzeiro, a team of which he has recently become president. “Can you imagine it? Messi gets tired of Europe and says’ I want to join the team of Ronaldo. I want to play in the Cruzeiro ‘. Can you imagine it? That would be great, “said the Phenomenon daydreaming of the huge blow. Everything will obviously depend on Messi’s decision but in the meantime the former champion has lined up to give another alternative to the seven-time Golden Ball …