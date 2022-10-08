Home Sports Ronaldo tries: “Messi at Cruzeiro? Maybe he gets tired of Europe … “
Sports

Ronaldo tries: “Messi at Cruzeiro? Maybe he gets tired of Europe … “

by admin
Ronaldo tries: “Messi at Cruzeiro? Maybe he gets tired of Europe … “

The hypothesis of the Phenomenon on the future of the Flea.

After announcing that Qatar will be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi he also prepares to face the next challenges of his life. The flea he will have to understand whether to continue with Paris Saint-Germain, return to Barcelona, ​​or go to MLS where many would like to. But there is also another hypothesis brought to light with irony but also a hint of healthy desire on the part of Ronaldoil Phenomenon.

The former Brazilian champion, in fact, commented live on Twitch tv the possible future destination of Messi assuming to see him with the shirt of his Cruzeiro, a team of which he has recently become president. “Can you imagine it? Messi gets tired of Europe and says’ I want to join the team of Ronaldo. I want to play in the Cruzeiro ‘. Can you imagine it? That would be great, “said the Phenomenon daydreaming of the huge blow. Everything will obviously depend on Messi’s decision but in the meantime the former champion has lined up to give another alternative to the seven-time Golden Ball …

October 7, 2022 (change October 7, 2022 | 08:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie A-Szczesny key point Juventus chased three goals in 7 minutes 4-3 Roma_penalty_Pellegrini_Juventus

You may also like

Perin: ‘I thought about quitting after the last...

Women’s Volleyball World Championship

It is revealed that the US men’s basketball...

Cavani reveals: “After the Remuntada I went to...

Lyon 1-1 draw with Toulouse odds 1 to...

Djokovic-Medvedev in semifinale all’Astana Open

Snooker Masters Hong Kong kicks off Higgins and...

Arthur and Zakaria, flop even away from Juve....

Wu Lei’s bone fracture is truce, and Lecco’s...

Inter, De Vrij super against Barcelona: Inzaghi hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy