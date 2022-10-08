Hunan’s “October” Golden Week retail and catering sales both rose year-on-year

A night view of Yaodu Water Street in Shuikou Town, Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, Yongzhou City, taken on October 5.Xinhua News Agency

Huasheng Online, October 7th, a reporter learned from the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce today that during the “11th” Golden Week in 2022, various places in Hunan will actively organize and carry out a variety of consumption promotion activities, the consumption vitality will be released faster, the market popularity continues to rise, and the province’s large Strong circulation. Monitoring statistics show that the province’s 318 retail enterprises and 69 catering enterprises under key monitoring achieved a total retail sales of consumer goods of about 3.56 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%. Among them, retail sales were about 3.51 billion yuan, up 13.3% year-on-year, and catering industry sales were 46.809 million yuan, up 3.4% year-on-year.

Local promotions are effective

During the festival period, major commercial and trade enterprises held a variety of promotional activities, and issued subsidies and consumer coupons for automobiles, home appliances, catering, etc., which effectively stimulated consumers’ enthusiasm for purchasing.

Before the National Day, Changde City distributed consumption coupons to help the special food festival, and tapped the consumption potential of key business districts, characteristic shopping streets, restaurants and hotels, and tourist attractions. Major supermarkets and complexes in Xiangtan City have launched the 2022 Hi-Enough Consumption Festival “Enjoy Consumption Xiangdang Charm”, and issued consumer coupons for electrical appliances, retail, and catering to citizens, with a year-on-year growth rate of more than 15% in passenger traffic.

Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture and China UnionPay invested 7.1 million yuan in consumer coupons to stimulate residents’ retail, catering, and accommodation consumption, and the market was fully released.

On the whole, during the National Day period, the sales of upgraded consumer goods such as automobiles, smart home appliances, and gold and silver jewelry increased significantly.

“First store economy” becomes “traffic password”

During the National Day holiday, many first stores and first exhibitions in Changsha are blooming. Driven by the “first store economy”, during the National Day period, 51 key commercial and trade circulation monitoring enterprises in Changsha achieved a total retail sales of 862.403 million yuan in seven days, an increase of 8.84% year-on-year.

On the eve of the National Day, the first stores of NITORI Yideli Home Furnishings, Ginza Onodera, Green Tea, and Fiandou Paradise Pi have successively settled in Changsha, and the Wuyi business district is crowded with people.

Bright candy colors, cute Snoopy, a punch-in scene with a 100% production rate… Metersbonwe’s brand-new “Sweet Cool Tide Cool” store on Huangxing Road Pedestrian Street provides young women with lively, bright and stylish colors. A variety of women’s clothing products that are versatile and easy to match. Backgammon Star City Tiandi R&D Park π is very popular during the National Day holiday. With a huge space of 4,000 square meters, it innovatively integrates six play spaces, including catering, bowling, video games, secret room theater, KTV, and LiveHouse bar.

With the vigorous development of the “first store economy”, various first stores have also become the stage for the debut of products. In Changsha International Finance Center, Uniqlo ushered in the autumn and winter new product experience exhibition, and the 2022 autumn and winter quality science and technology life hall in the store also appeared simultaneously. Consumers can also experience unique clothing customization services in the store.

Homestay reservation “hard to find a room”

This year’s National Day holiday, local tours and surrounding tours are on fire. According to Ctrip data, rural tourism is favored during the “November” holiday this year, and the number of product orders has increased by 36% year-on-year. During the National Day, the occupancy rate of many country homestays, such as Liling Fengxigu Danfeng Hotel, Changsha Zhimushanji Homestay, Anhua Yeziwan Ecotourism Homestay, was 100%, and “one room is hard to find”. Hotels, homestays and inns around the major scenic spots in Xuefeng Mountain are full. Three days before the National Day, 316,200 tourists visited the four major scenic spots of Xupu Chuanyan Mountain, Shanbei Terraced Fields, Yangquepo Ancient Village and Longhui Huxing Mountain Dahayao There were many trips, an increase of 22.4% over the same period last year, and the total operating income of the tourism industry increased by 25.16% over the same period last year, setting a new record for Xuefeng Mountain tourism since the epidemic.

Camping fever is unabated. The “Manpo” camping base in Tianhua Mountain Scenic Spot, Qingshanpu Town, Changsha County, held large-scale camping activities during the National Day, attracting more than 100 tourists to come by car, set up the sky curtain, self-service barbecue, taste autumn crabs… Enjoy the tranquility of the holiday in the green water and green mountains and fall deliciousness. Surrounding tours also drive the rapid warming of farmhouses. The total turnover of 8 farmhouses including Xinglongyuan Farmhouse and Huaguoshan Farmhouse under the key monitoring of Changde City reached 1.892 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.22%.

New consumption and time-honored brands are blowing the national trend

This year’s National Day, new consumer brands and local time-honored brands are blowing a national trend, firmly “grabbing” the preferences of current young people. Wen Heyou, who brings people back to the streets and alleys of the “80s” in a second, is both retro and trendy. It is very popular during the National Day, and it is difficult to find a seat for nearly 400 tables. The 400-year-old Huo Palace has also become trendy. The snack street on the first floor has a new look. The animation version of “Huoshen” has an interesting image and is full of national elements.

In addition, the souvenir market in Changsha has also set off a national trend, and the packaging and taste are full of creativity. Guochao’s sweet tiger chili sauce, stinky tofu-flavored fire palace soap, mahjong-shaped mung bean cake, etc., have attracted many young consumers with their exquisite packaging and unique creativity.

■All media reporter Pan Xianxuan