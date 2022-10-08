Home World Fauci: A more dangerous new variant of the new coronavirus may appear in the United States this winter
World

Fauci: A more dangerous new variant of the new coronavirus may appear in the United States this winter

by admin
Fauci: A more dangerous new variant of the new coronavirus may appear in the United States this winter

See also  Enough "Ladies and gentlemen" and enough "Christmas": controversy over the new guidelines of the EU Commission

See also  Greece's new crown cases increase or decrease experts: the possibility of blockade should not be ruled out_Vaccination

You may also like

BTS, South Korea (still) wants to enlist the...

Amazon: scientists reach the tallest tree in the...

0-3! The first team to be eliminated in...

Zelensky calls on NATO to “pre-emptively” strike against...

Usa: Trump wants to steal two folders from...

The European Commission points out the way to...

Nobel Peace Prize winner at Memorial, the director...

38 killed in Thailand nursery shooting

Biden, the fear of a nuclear Armageddon and...

USA, two New York hospitals will pay 165...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy