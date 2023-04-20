Football, Europa League: Bayer 04 Leverkusen before a difficult game at Union Saint-Gilloise – football – sport

Union Berlin experienced just how unpleasant the Belgians can be in the round of 16, losing 3-0 away after a draw in the first leg in Berlin. Leverkusen should therefore be warned. Bayer’s sporting director Simon Rolfes was determined before leaving for Brussels: “We want to reach the semi-finals. The motivation is huge”he said, “we’re in a good position and we’ll try to score the first goal.” The Leverkusen team bring the necessary self-confidence with them. The Werkself have been unbeaten for nine competitive games.
“Now full throttle. It’s going to be like a finale. And we’re ready for it”, coach Xabi Alonso struck a similar note. The 41-year-old has won all the big titles in his career: world and European champions with Spain, twice the Champions League, and all championships and cups in England, Spain and Germany. “He embodies the experience he has like few others”, enthused Rolfes. Only the Europa League title is still missing from Alonso’s collection.