Football, Europa League: Bayer 04 Leverkusen before a difficult game at Union Saint-Gilloise – football – sport

Union Berlin experienced just how unpleasant the Belgians can be in the round of 16, losing 3-0 away after a draw in the first leg in Berlin. Leverkusen should therefore be warned. Bayer’s sporting director Simon Rolfes was determined before leaving for Brussels: “We want to reach the semi-finals. The motivation is huge” he said, “ we’re in a good position and we’ll try to score the first goal.” The Leverkusen team bring the necessary self-confidence with them. The Werkself have been unbeaten for nine competitive games.

“ Now full throttle. It’s going to be like a finale. And we’re ready for it” , coach Xabi Alonso struck a similar note. The 41-year-old has won all the big titles in his career: world and European champions with Spain, twice the Champions League, and all championships and cups in England, Spain and Germany. “He embodies the experience he has like few others” , enthused Rolfes. Only the Europa League title is still missing from Alonso’s collection.