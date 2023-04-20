Alaba is again threatened with a break of several weeks

David Alaba is threatened with the next forced break of several weeks. The star of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) had to stay in the dressing room during the break in Real Madrid’s 2-0 away win in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday evening. Coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes that Alaba will be ready to play again in the semifinals. “His hamstring muscles were overloaded,” said the Italian.

