Lagalla meets Salvini to discuss the tram and the foothills: “Cordial and concrete discussion”

by palermolive.it – ​​7 hours ago

Cordial and concrete meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and the mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla. Together, they took stock of the transport situation in Palermo. On the table, the dossiers concerning the city tramway, integrated transport and the foothills.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lagalla meets Salvini to discuss the tram and the foothills: “Cordial and concrete comparison” appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».