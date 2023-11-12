Rongjiang “Village Super League” United Shows Their Skills in Hong Kong Exchange Game

Rongjiang “Village Super League” United took on the Hong Kong Star Football Team at the Hong Kong Stadium on November 11th in an invitational match, ending with a 1:3 loss for the visiting team. The “Village Super League” is also known as Rongjiang (Sanbao Dong Village) and the American Countryside Football Super League, and has gained popularity this year.

In August, the Hong Kong Stars had visited Rongjiang and defeated the local team 4:3. As a result, at the invitation of the Hong Kong Star Team, Rongjiang County formed a 155-member “Village Super League” delegation to visit Hong Kong, which included not only players but also exhibition sales and other personnel. Additionally, local villagers organized cheering groups and many people from Guizhou in the Pearl River Delta traveled to Hong Kong to watch the game.

The match was played in three quarters, each lasting 30 minutes. The “Village Super League” team, comprised of players from multiple teams, broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a goal from Lu Jinfu. However, the Hong Kong Stars first equalized with an “own goal” from their opponents, and then achieved a reversal with two headers.

The Rongjiang delegation arrived in Hong Kong on the 10th, and its performance team held a pop-up event in Guizhou ethnic costumes in the Tsim Sha Tsui area. On the day of the competition, Rongjiang showcased an intangible cultural heritage performance, while artists from the Hong Kong Star Team performed classic old songs, eliciting cheers from the audience.

The exchange game provided an opportunity for cultural and sporting exchange between the two regions, with both teams showcasing their skills and unique cultural aspects.