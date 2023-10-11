Rooney new Birmingham City coach

Wayne Rooney has found a new employer just days after being fired from Major League Soccer club DC United. The 37-year-old former star striker was hired as a coach by English second division club Birmingham City and given a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The sixth-place team in the League Championship announced this on Wednesday. Birmingham parted ways with coach John Eustace on Monday despite two recent wins. Rooney will be supported by his former national team colleague Ashley Cole, who will retain his role as assistant coach of the England U-21 national team.

Birmingham City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of @WayneRooney as Manager, agreeing terms on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Welcome to Blues, Wayne! 🤝🔵 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) 11. October 2023

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time. “It is very clear that they have a plan and are determined to make their ambitions for the club a reality,” said the long-time striker from English first division club Manchester United, according to the statement.

The team has some exciting young players and some whose breakthrough in the first team is still imminent. “I have a clear path for the team to play and I will work hard together with my coaching team to make that happen,” said the 37-year-old.

