The point weighs indeed. Because the 4-4 in Padua allows Canottieri Belluno to maintain a six points advantage over the seventh position, occupied precisely by the biancoscudati.

Another step forward in terms of reaching the playoffs, despite the fact that now two terrible matches are revealed in front of the biancoblù: Saturday at the Spes Arena the leaders Maccan Prata will present themselves, then the following week away from Venice in the home of Bissuola second strength of the tournament.

Rather, yesterday’s regret is linked to the empty passage of the Belluno players who in less than two minutes – between 7.24 and 9.02 of the first fraction – cost an incredible double disadvantage, to frustrate the initial signing of Storti.

From there, however, Alessio Bortolini’s team found the strength to shorten with Robinho and make an impact at the start of the second half again thanks to Storti. High tension final: Manzali missed a second yellow card, while Storti takes the shower prematurely following a questionable referee choice. Here at Yabre, Reolon answers.

record

Bortolini renounces Gheno as a Brazilian, not being at his best. The guests got off to a better start at the Pala Camin, while the suspended Gastaldello was somewhat absent from the hosts. He unlocks the score at 5.33 Storti, glacial on a free-kick in overcoming Marzotto. An immediate blackout in Belluno follows, the cost of which is very expensive. Twice D’Erme and then Scandagliato punch Dalla Libera and sign the 3-1 run when not even ten minutes have passed.

In any case, Canottieri doesn’t give up, able to get back into the match on the cue of Robinho who translates an exchange with Dal Farra into the net. In the second half Storti proved to be highly inspired, crowning a period of great personal fitness.

The personal brace this time comes with assistance from Dall’Ò. The problem is that at 15.41 the Brazilian goes to take a shower early. The second yellow card appears exaggerated, among other things a few moments after a tough intervention by Manzalli who was already burdened with a yellow card.

Outnumbered Yabre was able to send the ball past Del Prete. Bortolini orders the goalkeeper to move, entrusting the shirt to Reolon. Just the captain a minute and pennies from the siren puts the score back in definitive balance. Padova will try with the extra man of movement in the remaining 60 seconds, but without being able to break through.

THE WORDS OF BORTOLINI

«Our mistakes on goals and an embarrassing red card».

This is how the Rowing coach thinks at the end of the match.

«Overall it was a good performance, it must be said. However, we conceded a very bad draw to our opponents at 1-1 and there we got dejected, suffering a couple of fatal counter-attacks in rapid succession. In short, costly mistakes».

The goodness of the draw remains, able to keep a direct competitor at a safe distance.

«Despite the confrontation at that uphill point we made up for it. Moreover, we didn’t give up even after that embarrassing double yellow which will cost Storti’s disqualification against Maccan. Now let’s get ready to face the leaders».

PADUA – ROWERS 4-4

PADOVA: Marzotto (Wind); Scandagliato, D’Erme, Penzo, Buonanno, Meggiorin, Thiandoume, Carone, Manzali, Yabre, Poli. Coach Alberto Gaston Simionato.

BEAUTIFUL ROWERS: Dalla Libera (St. Del Prete); De Boni, Bonavera, Savi, Reolon, Storti, Kevin Dal Farra, Robinho, De Battista, Alessandro Bortolini, Dall’Ò. Coach Alessio Bortolini.

Referees: Prazzoli from Treviso, Apples from Oristano. Cronus: Tassinato of Padua.

Rarely: PT 5.33 Crooked, 7.24 D’Erme (P), 8.17 D’Erme (P), 9.02 Scandagliato (P), 9.49 Robinho; ST 4.47 Storti, 16.44 Yabre (P), 18.57 Reolon.

Note: foul 5-4 pts, 2-4 st Ammonites Manzali, Penzo, Yabre, Scandagliato (P), Dall’Ò, Storti, Reolon (C). Expelled at 15.41 in St Storti (C) for a second yellow card.