Home News Collect water! This Saturday they will suspend the service in Valledupar
News

Collect water! This Saturday they will suspend the service in Valledupar

by admin
Collect water! This Saturday they will suspend the service in Valledupar

Starting at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, January 21, Emdupar will carry out maintenance at the matrix, for which reason it will cut off the water service in Valledupar. This was reported via Twitter.

“Emdupar informs that this Saturday, January 21 from 6:00 pm, corrective maintenance will be carried out on the main network. It will be necessary to suspend the service in a large part of the city. We recommend that users supply themselves with water and we appreciate their understanding,” the company said.

See also  Huang Ningsheng went to Jiangmen to supervise and inspect the flood control and disaster relief work to do a good job in the flood defense of the Xijiang River to ensure the safety of people's lives and property_Government News_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal Website

You may also like

Greens, immovable in opposition to closed list

Interview with Chocoano composer Senén Palacios Córdoba

Government and the ELN go “confident” to a...

“In war there are no accidents”

Temporary relocation to choladeros in Jamundí

Steven Cárdenas started the mayoral race

The people of all ethnic groups are happy...

Huge hole puts the safety of citizens in...

“Do not be bitter about peace”: President Petro...

We hope it will be enabled for Rosas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy