Starting at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, January 21, Emdupar will carry out maintenance at the matrix, for which reason it will cut off the water service in Valledupar. This was reported via Twitter.

“Emdupar informs that this Saturday, January 21 from 6:00 pm, corrective maintenance will be carried out on the main network. It will be necessary to suspend the service in a large part of the city. We recommend that users supply themselves with water and we appreciate their understanding,” the company said.