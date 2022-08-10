Home Sports Rowing, revolutionized defense and the “play” Lanzi to dream
The Rossoneri are aiming for another top season: Bacaloni and Puka will have to give solidity to the 4-man rearguard, quality in the median with the former director Alcione and Noia

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

09 August 2022

VOGHERA

It will be a renewed Vogherese, especially in defense, that 2022-23, but with the same ambitions as last season, closed in third place and then in the play off final. The workforce has been retouched, between departures and new arrivals, and Mr. Giacomotti, with his staff, will have to amalgamate the market news with the confirmed ones in the best possible way. This pre-season phase, between training and friendlies, will help the Rossoneri coach to choose the most suitable tactical suit.

The back four

In the last championship, the Rossoneri had found the right balance with the three-man defense, and an alternation between five-man midfield and a midline with four components plus the attacking midfielder supporting the two strikers. Waiting for the first friendlies, which will be able to provide a more precise answer, especially on the location of the under, today we can hypothesize a Voghe lined up with the four-man defense and a diamond-shaped midfield, with the attacking midfielder supporting two forwards. Faced with the certainty De Toni between the posts, the rearguard will rest on the two new central defenses, the Argentine Bacaloni and the Albanian Puka, with the confirmed Andrini and Riceputi to preside over the lanes; among the alternatives in the back pack, Mr. Giacomotti will be able to evaluate five under who have just landed in via Facchinetti: the two Ukrainians, both born in 2004 Checher and Honchar, Alessandro Romano (2003), released from the juniores of the City of Varese, Galimberti (2003), central ex Pavia e Gerosa (2002), low winger from Base 96. In compliance with the rule of the three under to be used, two of them could join hands in midfield: the play low Lanzi (2004), arriving from Alcione and the confirmed Casali (2002), a very dynamic mezzala who made significant progress over the past season.

A fundamental role in the new Rossoneri midfield will be played by Mattia Noia, 30, one of the top signings of the Voghe market, called to convey grit and temperament to Giacomotti’s team. In the options in the median, the Rossoneri coach holds Simone Selmi in high regard, who combines running and endurance. With a different arrangement of the under, Selmi is a candidate for a place in the starting eleven. In the list of confirmed in midfield, there is also Castellano, who can also move on the trocar. The Rossoneri technical staff will then have the opportunity to evaluate the growth of the baby Sorgon (2006), a promising young man promoted by the juniors. In the box of the attacking midfielder, Voghe can rely on Captain Buscaglia, and the vivacity of Andriolo, two pawns that can also be used as offensive wielders or second strikers; the pre-season will be useful to discover the potential of Vincenzo Landillo (2003), former Triestina youth, who can represent an extra under option for the offensive sector. As strikers of reference, Voghe restarts from Bahirov and Romano, excellent protagonists last year and Franchini’s desire for redemption, limited by physical problems last season and eager to recover the scene. –

