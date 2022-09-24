Oppo-Ruta are confirmed in the double after the Olympic bronze: always on the podium for 7 years. In the world finals for “Olympic boats”, two podiums for the Italian expedition that closed with 7 medals after the 5 gold medals on Saturday for crews that are not part of the Olympic program.

From our correspondent Davide Romani

Silver. Eleventh medal in 5 years. Always on the podium since 2017 in the European, World and Olympics in double lightweights. Stefano Oppo and Pietro Willy Ruta do not betray the expectations and on the first day of the “Olympic” finals at the World Championships in Racice (Czech Republic) they take second place behind Ireland and in front of the Ukrainian crew. For the bronze boat in Tokyo it is the fourth world silver after those won in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The bronze instead arrives for the 4 of the world champion blue couple (Gentili, Chiumento, Panizza, Carucci) who close behind Poland and Great Britain. Tomorrow the program of the world finals for “Olympic boats” ends with the B finals for doubles and eight men.

Final B — In the B finals second place (8th final) for the two without men by Davide Comini and Giovanni Codato, third (9th final) for the 4th without women by Aisha Rocek, Giorgia Pelacchi, Laura Meriano and Chiara Ondoli, 5th (11 ° final) for the double lightweights women, reigning Olympic champion, by Cesarini and Rodini and sixth (12th final) for the two without women of Alice Codato and Linda De Filippis. Finally, the 4 of a pair of women (Silvia Terrazzi, Alessandra Montesano, Valentina Iseppi, Clara Guerra) finished in 2nd place the final B (8th final). See also Official: Atletico Madrid defender N-Perez joins Udinese, it is reported that there is a 10 million euro buyback clause – yqqlm

Non-Olympic medals — Five golds. This is the booty of Italremo in the non-Olympic finals at the World Championships in Racice (Czech Republic). The 5 blue successes with crews in the lightweight category came in the single (Soares), in the two without (Durante and Ficarra) and in the four of pairs men (Vicino, Benzoni, Torre, Rocek), in the two without (Zerboni and Premeri) and in the four of the pair women (Mignemi, Corazza, Crosio, Noseda).

September 24, 2022 (change September 24, 2022 | 16:14)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

