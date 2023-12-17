Rubens Sambueza ends his football career

Rubens Sambueza Bids Farewell to Professional Football

After a successful 20-year career, Rubens Sambueza has announced his retirement from professional football. The footballer shared the news on his official Instagram account, expressing gratitude to the teams that gave him the opportunity to showcase his talent and leave a lasting impact.

Sambueza, known as Sambu, began his career at the Argentine River Plate before making a mark in Mexican soccer with the UNAM Pumas. He went on to play for several other teams including Toluca, Pachuca, Estudiantes Tecos, Flamengo in Brazil, León, and Deportivo Maipú in Argentina, among others. However, it was with the América club where he achieved his greatest success, winning two Liga MX titles and establishing himself as one of the best players of his generation.

In his retirement message, Sambueza expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and the staff of the clubs he played for. He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout his career. Sambueza emphasized the importance of his family and friends in providing him with the support and peace of mind needed to excel on the field.

As he embarks on a new chapter in his life, Sambueza is looking forward to enjoying and making the most of his retirement. He highlighted that he is retiring with the satisfaction of having given his best to the sport he loves.

With a fine leg for mid-distance shooting and exceptional field vision, Sambueza has left an indelible mark on the world of football and will be remembered for his passion, dedication, and skill.