Home Sports Rugby at 13, players boycott the LGBT uniform in the decisive match
Sports

Rugby at 13, players boycott the LGBT uniform in the decisive match

by admin
Rugby at 13, players boycott the LGBT uniform in the decisive match

Some players of the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, the elite 13-a-side rugby championship in Australasia, have informed the team that they will not take the field with the jersey in support of the rainbow community for “religious and cultural reasons”

It happens in Australia, in the top flight of rugby league, where seven players of the East Coast club Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have already announced their intention to boycott Thursday’s home game against Sydney Roosters, which could be decisive for access. to the playoffs. The reason? The club has announced that it will take the field with the new uniform in support of the LGBT community, a decision that has annoyed some players, especially because it was taken unilaterally.

the reactions

On social media, the controversy inevitably broke out. The club has made it known that it accepts the decision of its players not to take the field and apologized to them and to the LGBT community: coach Des Hasler admitted “a significant error, which caused confusion, discomfort and pain for many. people, especially for those groups whose human rights they were trying to uphold. ” The first openly gay 13-year-old professional rugby player, Ian Roberts, for years a column of the Australian team, also took to the field, who said he was “sad and uncomfortable” about this boycott.

July 26, 2022 (change July 26, 2022 | 17:22)

© breaking latest news

See also  Tottenham preview: Nuno faces his former owner Kane and he is suspicious of Sun Xingmin headed_Wolves

You may also like

Ten years of hard work and dreams come...

Gosens, imminent return to the group: Inter, here’s...

A new president for Borgofranco Marco Prola at...

Freed Who He Is: A fan has discovered...

the feast of Roma- Video Gazzetta.it

Podium after 7.400 km Canavese company

Josè Palomino positive for doping, Atalanta defender suspended...

Juve, Aaron Ramsey terminates the contract

Manfredi wins the 71st mountain race at the...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the last stage will arrive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy