It happens in Australia, in the top flight of rugby league, where seven players of the East Coast club Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have already announced their intention to boycott Thursday’s home game against Sydney Roosters, which could be decisive for access. to the playoffs. The reason? The club has announced that it will take the field with the new uniform in support of the LGBT community, a decision that has annoyed some players, especially because it was taken unilaterally.

the reactions

—

On social media, the controversy inevitably broke out. The club has made it known that it accepts the decision of its players not to take the field and apologized to them and to the LGBT community: coach Des Hasler admitted “a significant error, which caused confusion, discomfort and pain for many. people, especially for those groups whose human rights they were trying to uphold. ” The first openly gay 13-year-old professional rugby player, Ian Roberts, for years a column of the Australian team, also took to the field, who said he was “sad and uncomfortable” about this boycott.