VERONA. Crowley has chosen his 35, the road to selection for the World Cup in France is long and paved with about ten matches, but being already in the group that faces the November tests (Autumn Nations Series) means being from the beginning in the idea of ​​the national team in the head of the Azzurro coach.

And if even after Samoa (5 November in Padua), Australia (12 in Florence and South Africa (19 in Genoa) the chances will still be there for everyone, there is no name among those who are playing in Europe, certainly not among those. must recover.

You can hear the long wave of the Under 20 astonishment and the effects of the glimpse of this start of Urc for the franchises with Benetton which sees the toll for Azzurro drop to “only” 18, compared to last season’s record (“But without Treviso would have done nothing »admitted the president Fir Innocenti recently), and the count would rise to 20 thinking of the fresh“ exodus ”Lions Ioane (Melbourne Rebels) and Morisi (London Irish) on the list. There are eight players from the Zebras and 9 from the Foreign Legion where the absences stand out most.

Mori, the 21-year-old starter in Bordeaux with goals, has not been called up. Failure to call also for Polledri who came out of the long injury and however on the field between Gloucester and Hartpury who paws to return to Azzurro. Riccioni returns to the Premiership as a starter (certainly there is a Ferrari found in the role), and if he is good for the Saracens he is ready to return to the coach’s list.

It will take time to review Minozzi (injury) or Campagnaro (monitored by Crowley) and obviously for Parisse who only asks to be evaluated for the present in Toulon and not “weighed” for the past.

Among those called up, the French champion Paolo Garbisi closes the foreign patrol, the return of the midfielder Varney, of the second Fuser (passed from Newcastle to the French Pro D2 with Massy); Ceccarelli (Brive) and Fischetti (four applauded appearances at the debut with the London Irish) in the front line; Allan (Harlequins) in directing, the super celebrated Capuozzo by now a star in Toulouse and the aforementioned Monty Ioane whose reasons for the divorce from Treviso obviously do not prevent Crowley in his presence in Azzurro. The coach cannot complain about the possibility of choice, the doubts that so many young talents put him.

Four rookies for an Italy with an already low average age. The choices of the center Lucchin, of the flanker and 21-year-old blue player Andreani, of the second Venditti and of Lorenzo Cannone, splendid Sunday 8 against the Dragons who go to form the second pair of brothers with Niccolò together with the Garbisi, are shared.

Benetton chapter: we start from a technical absence, since Bortolami deploys him in Urc. That of Marco Zanon. Among the squad is Negri and you can see the names of those who have exploded like the flanker Zuliani, of those who are playing less like Marin and Pettinelli, of those who are always on the field like Menoncello or Brex, of those who take advantage of every minute allowed as Albanese and a screaming front line between Ferrari and Nemer and the two hookers Lucchesi and Nicotera. The leaders do not discuss captain Lamaro and Ruzza in the pack or Padovani offshore. From 23 to 28 meeting in Verona. On the 29th the race list.

Pylons: Ceccarelli, Ferrari, Fischetti, Nemer, Neculai. Hookers: Bigi, Lucchesi, Nicotera. II lines: N.Cannone, Fuser, Ruzza, Sisi, Venditti. III lines: Andreani, L.Cannone, Halafili, Lamaro, Negri, Pettinelli, Zuliani. Medians: Albanese, Fusco, A.Garbisi, Varney. Openings: P. Garbisi, Marin, Allan. Centers: Brex, Lucchin, Menoncello, Morisi. Wings / extremes: Bruno, Capuozzo, Ioane, Padovani