Home Sports Rugby Italy finished the Six Nations by losing to Scotland
Sports

Rugby Italy finished the Six Nations by losing to Scotland

by admin
Rugby Italy finished the Six Nations by losing to Scotland

The men’s national rugby team were beaten 26-14 by Scotland in Edinburgh on the final day of the Six Nations. Italy needed a win to avoid ending this season’s tournament with only defeats and hope to overtake Wales into penultimate position. After finishing the first half 12-6 behind, in the final minutes of the match, on the scoreline of 19-14, they came very close to equalizing and with a conversion they could have even won: but they were stopped in the last meters by Scotland, who then scored their fourth try in the final seconds.

With the fifth defeat in five matches, Italy therefore finished this Six Nations in last position obtaining the eighteenth wooden spoon. For Scotland, on the other hand, it was one of the best editions in its recent history thanks to the victories obtained previously against England and Wales. The winner of the Six Nations, as well as the final standings, will be decided today in the last two matches: France-Wales at 3.45pm and Ireland-England at 6pm.

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics · Figure Skating | Newsletter: The interlaced white silk on the ice reflects the long history

You may also like

Important victory for Wöber-Club Leeds in the relegation...

Brunson leads the Knicks to victory over the...

Inter, Lukaku downloaded? Here is Marotta’s plan

victorious, Ireland takes date before the World Cup...

Cycling Milano Sanremo, fall due to a rack...

KP Brno basketball players lost at home to...

Monza wastes and Cremonese deludes themselves but ends...

Diana Langes confirmed as Tyrol President

Hard video released, Ufc wrestler Jeff Molina forced...

Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy