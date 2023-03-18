The men’s national rugby team were beaten 26-14 by Scotland in Edinburgh on the final day of the Six Nations. Italy needed a win to avoid ending this season’s tournament with only defeats and hope to overtake Wales into penultimate position. After finishing the first half 12-6 behind, in the final minutes of the match, on the scoreline of 19-14, they came very close to equalizing and with a conversion they could have even won: but they were stopped in the last meters by Scotland, who then scored their fourth try in the final seconds.

With the fifth defeat in five matches, Italy therefore finished this Six Nations in last position obtaining the eighteenth wooden spoon. For Scotland, on the other hand, it was one of the best editions in its recent history thanks to the victories obtained previously against England and Wales. The winner of the Six Nations, as well as the final standings, will be decided today in the last two matches: France-Wales at 3.45pm and Ireland-England at 6pm.