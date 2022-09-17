The Ruhr Derby returns after a year

At 21:30 on the evening of September 17th, Beijing time, the seventh round of the Bundesliga ushered in a focus match. Dortmund will face Schalke 04 at the Westfalenstadion, and the Ruhr Derby, which is popular all over Europe, is a year later. return! The official lottery official also set out the odds for this game. Dortmund wins as low as 1.24 to 1, and the winning and losing tendency is very obvious!

betting odds

Dortmund and Schalke 04 belong to the Ruhr area of ​​Germany. The two teams have deep historical grievances and entanglements. The competition between them has always been known for its fierceness! However, due to the relegation of Schalke 04 to the Bundesliga in the 2020-2021 season, this also caused Ruderby to be vacant for one season; and this season Schalke returns as the Bundesliga champion, and the Bundesliga “Mother of Derby” reappears!

The home team Dortmund is currently ranked 5th in the league. After 6 rounds, they won 4 wins and 2 losses, and their performance is quite satisfactory. It should be noted that Dortmund only scored 8 goals in the first 6 games, which is far from the offensive firepower of last season. The impact of Haaland’s departure on the striker is obvious.

In terms of Schalke 04, their state is also not ideal. In the first 6 rounds of the league, they have 1 win, 3 draws and 2 losses. Regarding the derby in the Ruhr area, although Schalke 04 has an advantage in the historical record, it is an indisputable fact that the strength is far less than that of Dortmund in the current situation.

Score odds

At present, the official sports lottery has set an index for this game. Dortmund’s main win is 1.24, Schalke’s away win is 7.50, and the two sides are tied at 5.10. Nine out of ten.

In terms of scores, the lowest odds of Dortmund 2-1 win is 7.70 to 1, followed by 2-0 and 3-0 (3-1) wins are 8.00 to 1 and 9.00 to 1; for the visiting team, Schalke wins The minimum compensation is 20 to 1 for 2-1; the minimum compensation for a draw between the two sides is 10.5 to 1 for 1-1; on the whole, it can be seen that Dortmund takes the opponent lightly in this game.

