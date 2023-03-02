The advice of Monica Taranto, an expert in postpartum, to understand if you are ready to resume training

“When is it time to go running again after giving birth?”: the advice comes from Monica Taranto, founder of MammaFit, expert in pregnancy and postpartum training. “I advise you not to resume never before six months because the body needs a physiological recovery. So to support the race with a plan of muscle training with plie and squat: a strong muscle is used to move but also to protect your joints — specifies Taranto – The mother who goes back to running in the post-partum period still has very high prolactin levels, she could have lax or too soft knees. You must therefore combine a workout to strengthen your legs »