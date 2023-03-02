Home Sports Running after childbirth, the exercises to do to strengthen the muscles | Running moms
Sports

Running after childbirth, the exercises to do to strengthen the muscles | Running moms

by admin
Running after childbirth, the exercises to do to strengthen the muscles | Running moms

The advice of Monica Taranto, an expert in postpartum, to understand if you are ready to resume training

“When is it time to go running again after giving birth?”: the advice comes from Monica Taranto, founder of MammaFit, expert in pregnancy and postpartum training. “I advise you not to resume never before six months because the body needs a physiological recovery. So to support the race with a plan of muscle training with plie and squat: a strong muscle is used to move but also to protect your joints — specifies Taranto – The mother who goes back to running in the post-partum period still has very high prolactin levels, she could have lax or too soft knees. You must therefore combine a workout to strengthen your legs »

March 2, 2023 – Updated March 2, 2023, 1:03 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Following the "Uncharted Adventure" live-action movie, "Days Gone" will also be adapted by Sony and put on the big screen (181531)

You may also like

NHL | GLOSA: And now briskly for the...

World Cup 2026: Fifa set to make decision...

Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes facing...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

FIFA denies any interest in a possible sale...

Turin, all up a striker, Rome points to...

Theo was sad, sorry for all of us,...

AT THE 1976 MONTREAL OLYMPICS ANNEGRET RICHTER FINALLY...

Thiem also receives a wildcard for the Miami...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy