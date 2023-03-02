Home World Convicted of mafia, he is acquitted after the appeal: mistake of person
World

Convicted of mafia, he is acquitted after the appeal: mistake of person

by admin
Convicted of mafia, he is acquitted after the appeal: mistake of person

by livesicilia.it – ​​42 seconds ago

1′ OF READING The Court of Appeal of Caltanissetta accepted today the request for revision presented by the lawyer Stefano Giordano, lawyer of Antonino Giordano, building contractor of Misilmeri convicted definitively in 2003 by the Court of Appeal of Palermo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Convicted of mafia charges, acquitted after appeal: mistake of person appeared 42 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Justice, Pd-M5s clash in the Chamber of the former mayor of Lodi

You may also like

Covid investigation, the prosecutor of Bergamo: “Brusaferro prevented...

Interview with Superzippers for “Modern Art and Eternal...

Sixth Palestinian killed in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp...

Not a meeting, but a conversation on the...

Pedal against the mafia, cyclists on the street...

Meloni bets on Modi’s India: it can facilitate...

Exhibition “Dialogues with Color and Light” at MAM...

He leaves from Piacenza, dies at the front...

Belgium, 6-month-old girl of Italian origin dies with...

Sexual and Reproductive Health: A. K, a Syphilis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy