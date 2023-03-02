by livesicilia.it – ​​42 seconds ago

1′ OF READING The Court of Appeal of Caltanissetta accepted today the request for revision presented by the lawyer Stefano Giordano, lawyer of Antonino Giordano, building contractor of Misilmeri convicted definitively in 2003 by the Court of Appeal of Palermo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Convicted of mafia charges, acquitted after appeal: mistake of person appeared 42 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».