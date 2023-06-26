Ruoning Yin wins her first Major, Perrine Delacour finishes strong

Ruoning Yin did not shake. Joined at -7 total by Yuka Saso when she was in the middle of hole number 18, the Chinese woman found the necessary resources to score the fourth birdie of her day and return a card of 67 (-8 total), synonymous with victory in this Women’s PGA Championship, in Springfield, New Jersey. This success allows the native of Shanghai to win her first Major and her second title on the LPGA circuit.

The 20-year-old said after her triumph: “When I was at the start of 18 and saw the rankings, I knew I was one step ahead. But after my first move, I saw Yuka birdie an incredible birdie on that hole, and I knew I had to birdie to win. I’m glad I did. Today I didn’t think too much. My goal was not to not make 3-putts because the last two days I made five bogeys and four of them were 3-putts.”

Ciganda and Nordqvist as surprise guests

After fighting to the end, Yuka Saso fails in second place (-7 total). The Japanese returned a good card of 66 (6 birdies, 1 bogey), during this fourth round. The third step of the podium is occupied by five players, including the unexpected Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist. Indeed, the latter were a distance from the top 10 before starting this final round. However, the Spaniard returned a superb record of 64 (1 eagle, 5 birdies) to operate a magnificent close in the standings. Same story for its Swedish competitor, author of a card of 65 (7 birdies, 1 bogey). At -6 total, the two players are accompanied by Megan Khang, Xiyu Lin and Stéphanie Meadow.

Canon return also for Delacour

A trio of Rose Zhang, Jenny Shin and Ayaka Furue share 8th place (-5 total). 40th on Saturday evening, Perrine Delacour is also one of those few golfers who created a surprise this Sunday and who made a tremendous comeback. Indeed, the Frenchwoman brilliantly completed the Lower Course of the Baltusrol Golf Club in 64 shots, without committing any faults and proving to be efficient in the important moments on the outward journey (4 birdies on her first six holes) and on the return trip (3 birdies on his last four holes).

Boutier less successful

The native of Laon managed to climb to the gates of the top 10 (11th, at -4 total), alongside Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Leona Maguire. Leader at the end of the third round, the Irish cracked, achieving a score of 74 (4 bogeys, 1 birdie). For her part, Céline Boutier failed to catch the wagon of the best. This Sunday, the French conceded two bogeys on the return, without validating any birdie, recording a record of 73. She therefore takes 30th position (+1 total).

