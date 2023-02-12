Second Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook would have decided to take the time to evaluate all the options available to him for the latter part of the season.

As reported yesterday, the Utah Jazz let the point guard know that he can stay in Salt Lake City, but without certainties on minutes or role, given that the team’s priority is to focus on young players.

The ESPN reporter indicates the Heat, Bulls and Clippers among the affected teams.

Westbrook could also decide not to negotiate a buyout and end his season here, thus earning all the approximately 47 million foreseen in his contract.

In any case, the former UCLA will have to make his next move sooner this month, since March 1 is the last day to join a team and be eligible for the playoffs.