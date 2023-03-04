Representatives of the All England Club (AELTC) and the British Tennis Association (LTA) did not allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to their tournaments last year under pressure from the British government. The professional organizations ATP and WTA, which do not limit the participation of tennis players from these countries in their tournaments, decided in protest that points for the world ranking will not be awarded at Wimbledon. At the same time, the LTA was fined $1 million by the ATP and $750,000 by the WTA.