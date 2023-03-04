Home Sports Russian and Belarusian tennis players will reportedly be able to compete in Wimbledon
Russian and Belarusian tennis players will reportedly be able to compete in Wimbledon

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will reportedly be able to compete in Wimbledon

Representatives of the All England Club (AELTC) and the British Tennis Association (LTA) did not allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to their tournaments last year under pressure from the British government. The professional organizations ATP and WTA, which do not limit the participation of tennis players from these countries in their tournaments, decided in protest that points for the world ranking will not be awarded at Wimbledon. At the same time, the LTA was fined $1 million by the ATP and $750,000 by the WTA.

“All indications are that the AELTC will ease the ban on Russians and Belarusians,” the Daily Telegraph reported. However, according to the newspaper, tennis players from these countries will have to sign a statement that during the tournament they will not “promote or celebrate” the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

