Australian Open winner Arina Sabalenka underpinned her ambitions for the French Open with her tournament victory in Madrid. In the final on Saturday, the world number two from Belarus defeated the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6:3 3:6 6:3 and thus took revenge for the defeat in the Stuttgart final almost two weeks ago.

APA/AFP/Thomas Coex



Sabalenka celebrated her third WTA title this year and her second at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid after 2021.

More see Current WTA Tournaments