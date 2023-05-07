Sabalenková – Šwiateková 6:3, 3:6, 6:3, Sabalenková defeated world number one Šwiateková in the final in Madrid

The twenty-five-year-old Sabalenková, after a great fight, decided to win in the third set, in which she squandered a 3-0 lead. But she immediately built up a 5:3 lead, and even though Šwiateková saved three match points, Belarus managed the endgame.

In Madrid, Sabalenkova triumphed for the second time, in 2021 she defeated the then world number one Ashleigh Barty from Australia in the final. The reigning Australian Open champion claimed her third title this year and thirteenth overall.

She avenged Šwiatek’s two-week-old defeat from the final in Stuttgart and prepared her for her first loss on clay this year. The Pole won the previous nine matches, and since Rolland Garros in 2020, she has also managed 46 out of 50 duels on clay.