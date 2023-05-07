Home » “El Chele Panadero” tried to escape from the arm of justice, but to no avail
"El Chele Panadero" tried to escape from the arm of justice, but to no avail

“El Chele Panadero” tried to escape from the arm of justice, but to no avail

Migration and Foreigners authorities reported the capture of Ernesto Castillo, alias “El Chele Panadero”, at the San Cristóbal border exit.

According to the authorities, the subject has an arrest warrant for the crimes of aggravated homicide, and is also a member of a gang.

In addition, the capture of Kevin René Flores Claro, alias “Rana”, another 18R terrorist captured thanks to the War Against Gangs, has been reported.

According to the authorities’ report, the criminal, with the rank of gunman, was in charge of murdering and disappearing people.

The gang member, who also has a record for the crimes of attempted murder and extortion, tried to go unnoticed, but when he shaved his head, the tattoos of the gang with which he committed crimes were exposed.

The Special Forces captured him in Lourdes, Colón, La Libertad and now he will face justice behind bars at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

