Speed ​​skater Martina Sáblíková will compete in the 5,000 meters at the World Championships on Sunday, but in the future, like the men, she could also compete in double the distance. At the moment, only men compete on the 10,000 meter track, last season some of Sáblík’s rivals came up with the idea of ​​opening it for women as well. The three-time Olympic champion would not be against it, she has held the unofficial world record in the top ten since 2007.

