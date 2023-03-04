Home World Leotar and Igman played 1:1 in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports
Without a winner in the duel between teams from the very bottom of the Premier League table, Trebinje was not helped by two more players.

Source: Promo/FK Leotar Trebinje

Leotar and Igman are desperately fighting for the survival of the um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and today’s duel of the 21st round at “Police” was of great importance for both teams.

After a lot of excitement, especially in the second half, Trebinje and Konjić had to settle for one point each – 1:1 (0:0), even though the home team had two more players at the end, but they were unable to use their superiority to achieve triumph.

After a very bad first half, where practically nothing interesting was seen in 45 minutes, Amir Velić missed a penalty in the 57th minute, earning a second public warning. and from 11 meters he was precise Haris Handzic.

However, the celebration of the home team did not last long, because already in the 62nd minute, the guests returned.

Darko Bodul shot from a free kick, the ball bounced awkwardly and tricked goalkeeper Leotar Dušan Puletić, who only managed to deflect it onto his leg Mirsad Ramićand Konjičani’s best goal scorer did not miss this shot to bring Igman an equaliser.

With this goal, the killer shooter once again stood out on the list of the best scorers in Bosnia and Herzegovina. elites. This was Ramić’s 12th goal of the season, and now he has one more than Nemanja Bilbija, who will have the opportunity to improve his goalscoring record on Sunday against Posušje.

However, in the game, the playing deficit in the visiting team was not felt too much. Trebinje attacked in vain, circled around the opponent’s penalty area, and in the 72nd minute and Armin Bešagić earned a second public warning for deliberately kicking the ball, so the guests remained with nine men on the field in the last twenty minutes of the match.

In the 95th minute, a new penalty was awarded for Leotar, again over Danilo Šipovac. This time, Aldin Ćeman became the hero of the match, he read where Handćić was going to shoot, then Stojković also tried, but the goalkeeper of Igman did not allow his rival to score the second goal.

Even that was not enough for Trebinje to score a new goal and celebrate, so in the end, each got a point and Leotar and Igman will continue to worry in the continuation of the championship.

LEOTAR: Puletić, Milović (81. Georgiev), Uzelac, Prusina (46. Tahrić), Čubrilo (74. Karić), Đajić, Cmiljanović, Čavić (46. Milaković), Šipovac, Aćimović (68. Stojković), Handžić. Coach: Marko Maksimović.

IGMAN: Ćeman, Duraković, Velić, Mahmić, Dupovac, Hebibović, Drljević, Hrelja (64. Bešagić), Kašić (55. Alešević), Bodul (76. Bojo), Ramić (76. Ahmetović). Coach: Husref Musemić.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – ROUND 21:

Leotar – Igman 1:1 (0:0)
/Handžić 59 pen – Ramić 62/

Railwayman – Freedom (16.00)
Velež – Borac (18.30)

Sunday:

Tuzla city – Sloga Meridian (13.00)
Zrinjski – Posušje
Široki Brijeg – Sarajevo (16.00)

