Home Business “What good is a tank if it can’t shoot?”
Business

“What good is a tank if it can’t shoot?”

by admin
“What good is a tank if it can’t shoot?”

“We don’t have any armed forces that are capable of being defended,” said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently at a panel discussion at the turn of the century. How dramatic are the gaps in ammunition equipment?
All weapon systems – whether existing or now to be procured – are of little use if the ammunition is missing. What good is a tank if it can’t shoot? With a view to the central task of national and alliance defense, something urgently needs to be done about ammunition, otherwise all the money is useless. The previous extensive inactivity of the Ministry of Defense therefore has dramatic consequences. It is all the more important to change course as quickly as possible and make up for the deficits of the last twelve months.

See also  Essence Securities gives Jinshiyuan a buy rating: product structure continues to upgrade, and there is sufficient cash in advance.

You may also like

Rai, «pax» in the Board of Directors on...

Vegan food on the plane: passenger only gets...

The Btp Italia is back, with a minimum...

War material re-export – Seco boss: “We are...

Pd, Nardella for president: we at Affaritaliani said...

2023 Mobile World Congress concludes, China’s scientific and...

Japan’s unions are demanding the biggest pay rise...

Pd, Nardella for president: we at Affaritaliani said...

ChatGPT: The chatbot suggests these ten startup ideas

Italy: 4Q final GDP confirms -0.1% q/q, revised...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy