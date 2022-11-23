my country has become a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions——

New advantages in international economic cooperation and competition continue to grow

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “Promote high-level opening up to the outside world. Relying on the advantages of my country’s super-large-scale market, attract global resource elements with a large domestic cycle, enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets, and enhance trade. The quality and level of investment cooperation. Steadily expand institutional openings such as rules, regulations, management, and standards.”

In the ten years of the new era, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, my country has implemented a more proactive opening-up strategy, insisting on mutual promotion of internal and external opening-up, a better combination of “bringing in” and “going out”, and building a mutually beneficial A win-win, diversified and balanced, safe and efficient open economic system, my country’s new advantages in international economic cooperation and competition continue to increase. my country has become a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions. The total volume of trade in goods ranks first in the world, and it ranks among the top in the world in attracting foreign capital and foreign investment.

The construction of a strong trading country is advancing in depth

In July this year, the Xinbao Green Smart Home Appliance Industrial Park project with a total investment of 1 billion yuan was officially launched, planning to build a high-end electrical appliance and motor electronics intelligent manufacturing base. In the past ten years, Xinbao’s revenue has increased by 10 billion yuan, and the compound growth rate in the past three years has exceeded 20%.

Over the past ten years, with the transformation and upgrading from “Made in China” to “Intelligent Manufacturing in China“, more foreign trade companies are taking action, and new steps have been taken in the high-quality development of foreign trade.

China‘s status as a major trading power has been increasingly consolidated. Over the past ten years, my country’s trade in goods has continued to expand, and trade in services has accelerated. In 2020, my country’s total trade in goods and services will reach US$5.3 trillion, making it the world‘s largest trading country. In 2021, the total volume of trade in goods and services will reach US$6.9 trillion, continuing to rank first in the world.

The trade structure continued to be optimized. In 2021, the proportions of emerging markets, central and western regions, private enterprises, and general trade methods in exports will increase by 6.2, 5.9, 20.1, and 12.7 percentage points respectively compared with 2012. The export of technology-intensive products is growing rapidly. In 2021, the export value of mechanical and electrical products and high-tech products will increase by 68.4% and 62.9% respectively compared with 2012. Trade in knowledge-intensive services increased by 122.1% compared with 2012, and the trade deficit in services hit a new low in ten years.

Accelerated release of innovative kinetic energy. The import and export scale of cross-border e-commerce has increased by nearly 10 times in 5 years, the export scale of market procurement trade has increased by 7 times in 7 years, and the degree of integration of domestic and foreign trade has steadily improved. The 5th China International Import Expo has been successfully held, and the cumulative intended transaction volume has exceeded 300 billion U.S. dollars. A variety of high-quality consumer goods and advanced technology products have been introduced, and efforts have been made from both ends of supply and demand, which has effectively promoted the positive interaction of the double cycle.

The level of two-way investment has steadily increased

Not long ago, Guangzhou Beixiu Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson in China, announced an investment of 150 million yuan to start an upgrade and expansion project. After it goes into production, the overall production capacity is expected to increase by 140%.

“China is not only one of the markets with the fastest development and the largest contribution to the growth of Johnson & Johnson’s global business, but also a key strategic market for Johnson & Johnson to promote innovation and development.” Song Weiqun, global senior vice president of Johnson & Johnson, said that the open Chinese market is a great opportunity for foreign companies in China. Offers a huge market opportunity.

The first device of BASF Zhanjiang Integrated Base was officially put into operation, and the foundation stone was laid for the new R&D and production base project of Zeiss, a global leader in the optical and optoelectronic industry, in Suzhou Industrial Park… In the first 10 months of this year, the actual use of foreign capital in my country increased by 14.4% year-on-year, and foreign-funded enterprises We are optimistic about China with practical actions.

The continuous reduction of tariffs, the continuous “slimming” of the negative list for foreign investment access, the introduction of the Foreign Investment Law and its implementation regulations, and the implementation of the pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list management system… Over the past ten years, my country has continuously optimized the business environment to become more efficient Realize the interconnection of internal and external markets and the sharing of factor resources, so that the Chinese market will become the world‘s market, a shared market, and a market for everyone. Against the background of the sluggish global cross-border investment, the scale of foreign investment in my country has continued to expand, becoming a hot spot for attracting global investment.

Implementing a more proactive opening-up strategy, both bringing in and going out, my country’s two-way investment has reached a new level. In 2021, my country’s foreign direct investment will reach US$145.2 billion. From 2013 to 2021, my country’s accumulative non-financial foreign direct investment reached US$1,128.1 billion, firmly ranking among the top in the world.

The formation of a new pattern of comprehensive opening up is accelerated

In the China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang logistics cooperation base, a train of China-Europe express trains loaded with auto parts, household appliances and construction materials set off with a whistle, leaving the country through the Khorgos port and heading for Kazakhstan.

According to statistics from Nanjing Customs, since its operation in 2014, China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang Logistics Cooperation Base has operated more than 4,600 China-Europe freight trains, with a volume of 414,200 TEUs. The train line has gradually expanded from the five Central Asian countries to Turkey, Germany, and Russia. and other countries, covering 104 international freight stations, and has built a convenient sea channel for goods from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries and regions.

Steadily promote key projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway and the Hungary-Serbia Railway, implement the China-Singapore cooperation plan to jointly build a new international land-sea trade channel, and deepen cooperation with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia on the “Two Countries, Two Parks”… From laying foundations and pillars From erecting beams to taking root and sustaining development, since it was proposed, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved fruitful results and has become a popular international public product and international cooperation platform in the world today. As of September this year, my country has signed more than 200 cooperation documents on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” with 149 countries and 32 international organizations. Life changes dramatically.

Over the past ten years, my country has deeply participated in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation, expanded the network of high-standard free trade zones facing the world, and continuously deepened multilateral and bilateral regional cooperation.

Promote the high-quality implementation of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) and achieve new results. The China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement and the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Protocol came into effect, and actively promoted the accession to the “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.” (CPTPP) and Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA)… At present, my country has signed 19 free trade agreements with 26 countries and regions, and the free trade partners cover Asia, Oceania, Latin America, Europe and Africa. The trade volume between my country and free trade partners accounts for about 35% of the total foreign trade.

Standing at a new historical starting point, relying on the advantages of my country’s ultra-large-scale market, insist on promoting high-quality development with high-level opening-up, and further deepen integration with the world… Opening up China will definitely provide more opportunities for the world with its own new development, and make a contribution. greater contribution.

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]