I was dead, then half-dead, and now I’ll be alive again for a while. This was stated by the owner of football Pilsen, Adolf Šádek, after last year’s sensational promotion to the Champions League. After months when he and the club were teetering on the brink of collapse, a fairytale period came: the championship title and the Champions League. “I borrowed up to 150 million crowns to save Pilsen,” reveals the unusually open Šádek in a unique documentary series called Miracle from the West, which will bring an exceptional view of Pilsen’s Victoria.

