Home Sports Salernitana – Inter 1:1, Worst series since February 2018. Inter’s misery continues, not even AC Milan won
Sports

Salernitana – Inter 1:1, Worst series since February 2018. Inter’s misery continues, not even AC Milan won

by admin
Salernitana – Inter 1:1, Worst series since February 2018. Inter’s misery continues, not even AC Milan won

Napoli partly corrected the 0-4 home debacle with AC Milan from the previous round and won their eighth competitive game in a row away from home. Gallo’s own goal decided the duel in the 64th minute. Lecce last scored at the end of February and is in 16th place.

Inter led after Gosens’ goal in the sixth minute and had other chances, but in the end they did not end their wait for a three-point win. In the 90th minute, an unsuccessful cross from Candreva, who wore the “Nerazzurri” jersey from 2016 to 2020, hit the goal.

Inter have failed to win a sixth competitive game in a row, their worst run since February 2018. After completing the full program of the 29th round, they may lose the fourth place, which means the last place to participate in the Champions League. Salernitana drew for the fifth time in a row and is fifteenth.

Italian League – Round 29:
Salernitana – Inter Milan 1:1 (90. Candreva – 6. Gosens)
Lecce – Neapol 1:2 (52. Di Francesco – 18. Di Lorenzo, 64. vlastní Gallo)
AC Milan – Empoli 0:0
See also  Lecco: Oscars should not be red, top players suspended, is not a good thing for Chinese football_Round

You may also like

Golf, Augusta Masters: fallen tree due to bad...

Round of 16 end for Grabher and Kraus

Penalty taken off and goal disallowed, Milan 0-0...

Kompany celebrated, Burnley quickly secured a return to...

Inzaghi now really risks – breaking latest news

the redemption of Eugénie Le Sommer, author of...

Climate change adding 50 home runs a year...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Gall also in the top ten in the...

The sports flash of Saturday April 8

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy