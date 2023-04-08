Napoli partly corrected the 0-4 home debacle with AC Milan from the previous round and won their eighth competitive game in a row away from home. Gallo’s own goal decided the duel in the 64th minute. Lecce last scored at the end of February and is in 16th place.

Inter led after Gosens’ goal in the sixth minute and had other chances, but in the end they did not end their wait for a three-point win. In the 90th minute, an unsuccessful cross from Candreva, who wore the “Nerazzurri” jersey from 2016 to 2020, hit the goal.

Inter have failed to win a sixth competitive game in a row, their worst run since February 2018. After completing the full program of the 29th round, they may lose the fourth place, which means the last place to participate in the Champions League. Salernitana drew for the fifth time in a row and is fifteenth.