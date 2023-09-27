Sam Umtiti (Lille) quickly left the hospital

More fear than harm for Sam Umtiti? Hit in the head during a collision with Reims striker Junya Ito at the end of the first period on Tuesday evening, the LOSC defender had to give up his place at half-time and was taken to hospital to perform Exams.

The latter would have been reassuring, since the 2018 world champion was, according to our information, able to quickly leave the establishment and spend the night at his home. He was expected at the club this Wednesday morning to provide an update on his situation.

