Sampdoria: from Türkiye here is Borini – Calcio

(ANSA) – GENOA, JULY 09 – It’s made for the forward Fabio Borini, he’s a new Sampdoria player: he’s arriving in Genoa to sign a two-year contract. The former Verona and Milan player, after releasing himself from Karagumruk, will restart from Serie B.

In the Turkish club last season he was coached by Andrea Pirlo who he will now find again at Sampdoria. An important and quality graft for the Ligurian company, the new owners Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi thus place the first shot to reinforce Sampdoria in the next Serie B championship. (ANSA).

