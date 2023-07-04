Inter: all in su Lukaku?

SportCafe24.com

Romelu Lukaku is the main objective of theInter. This was declared by the Chief Executive Officer Antonello alla Gazzetta dello Sport. Right now Ausilio is in London trying to find the right place with Chelsea. In the meantime, there is an acceleration to record for Davide Frattesi. The midfielder seemed to have pulled away at this stage, but the decisive thrust arrived which appears to have sealed the deal.

Frattesi at Inter: 95%

According to reports from the Gazzetta dello SportInter has reached an agreement with Sassuolo for Davide Frattesi. It seemed that the midfielder was moving away in the last period, but Marotta closed the deal with a blitz. The deal closed with a verbal agreement on these bases: a loan with an obligation to buy at 25 million plus Mulattieri’s price valued at 8. The deal should close by tomorrow.

Lukaku all’Inter: 45%

L’Inter he wants very badly Luke and Chelsea want to get rid of it. It’s all about finding the formula that satisfies both companies. Ausilio is in London to try to secure a loan with an obligation to buy for 30 million, in order to move the account balance to the next season. At this point the ball passes to the diplomacy of the two companies. Lukaku pushes to return to Milan and doesn’t even want to leave for Chelsea’s retreat. There may be news soon.

Demiral all’Inter: 30%

in defense theInter seems to have come back up Demiral. According to the calciomercato.com portal, the Nerazzurri could enter into negotiations for the former Juve on loan with the right to buy. Demiral is now on the edge of the Atalanta project and the Nerazzurri are willing to sell him, but would prefer to monetize right away. However, at the moment there are no buyers and in the end Inter’s strategy could be successful.

Chalobal all’Inter: 10%

The alternative to Demiral is Chalobah. The Englishman is on the sidelines in Chelsea and wants a change of scenery. The negotiation is independent of that for Lukaku and could develop later. Also for the centre-back we are thinking about a formula that provides for a loan with the right to buy, but at the moment Chalobah is in the second tier in the club’s preferences.

Cancelo all’Inter: 5%

João Cancelo could return to Inter. To relaunch the sensational indiscretion is the portal footballnews24.it. The Portuguese returned to City after his loan at Bayern Munich, but is set to return. The negotiation could only take hold under certain conditions. The first is the sale of Dumfries and the second is that City accept a loan with the right to buy and the player reduces his salary. As you can see there are many ifs in this story, but the idea is tantalizing.

David Luciani

Inter: all in su Lukaku?

SportCafe24.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

