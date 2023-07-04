Home » Action of arrests in Južno boulevard in Belgrade | Info
Action of arrests in Južno boulevard in Belgrade | Info

The police arrested two men in Juzni boulevard in Belgrade.

Tonight, the police arrested two men after a spectacular action in Juzni Boulevard. Footage of that action appeared on Instagram station “My Belgrade”. The police were suspicious of a car in which there were two young men, who started to run away, so one police jeep blocked their way, and another stopped behind themwrites Informer.

They are policemen they had to take out their weapons and one man from the car was immediately arrested, while the other ran away, but he was also caught quickly. According to reports, he threw away a bag with an unknown device during his escape.

