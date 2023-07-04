Fiat Topolino returns in quadricycle and electric format

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fiat’s electric microcar is called Topolino, like the first Fiat 500 from 1936 which, in fact, can be considered the mother of all small cars. The denomination is now revived for the smallest Fiat ever derived from the Citroën Ami, the best-selling light quadricycle in Italy that can also be driven by fourteen-year-olds with the Am license for mopeds. With the new Topolino, Fiat enters the sector that is transforming urban mobility and in which two-seater electric microcars will have an increasing weight, partly due to their green nature and size as well as lower prices than traditional city cars. Compared to these, however, quadricycles offer lower levels of safety due to their size due to the absence of useful devices such as ABS, as well as a comfort that suffers from the lack of suspension and air conditioning.

Fiat Topolino, two versions in the made in Italy style

Aesthetically, the kinship between the Topolino and the French quadricycle, the most popular in Italy and from which the Opel Rocks-e has also been extrapolated, is essentially betrayed by the dimensions that almost mirror those of the Ami. since it is 2.41 meters long. In fact, the made in Italy customization rests on the definition of the front and rear through stylistic features inspired by the 1957 500. In essence, nothing outside recalls the appearance of the first Topolino from which the current one inherits only the denomination with which, however, often the 500 of the fifties was also nicknamed. And it is precisely to the latter, and to its heirs that arrived about fifteen years ago, that the new Topolino is linked up in which two series of overlapping and slightly offset round optical groups are scattered, the arched convexity that runs along the nose and the design of the lid of what would be the hood. At the rear, the kinship is transmitted by the shape of the tail, the shape of the headlights and the element inspired by the chromed bumper of the past, also proposed at the front. These features are present both on the Topolino with closed bodywork and in the open one, without doors replaced by retention cords for passengers as on the fashionable beach chairs in the Sixties and the pavilion, replaced by an awning. In both cases, the pastel green bodywork and together with the two-tone rims and round mirrors with chrome-effect caps complete a picture with a vintage flavor.

Fiat Topolino, inside is small but not cramped

The passenger compartment of the Topolino customized with two-tone canvas upholstery is set up like that of the Ami and accommodates two adults, thanks to the staggered seats with the right one fixed to avoid close contact between the passengers’ shoulders. Behind the saddlery there is a small area for luggage, while in front of the passenger there is a compartment in which a small trolley can be stored. The dashboard integrates the small instrument display and support for the devices which, in fact, can be the Topolino’s multimedia system. Scattered throughout the environment are useful hooks for hanging bags and storage nets in the door panels on the closed Topolino, which also has a panoramic sunroof that can be dimmed with a curtain.

Fiat Topolino, the heart is French

The electric motor of the French Topolino is located at the rear, develops 8 horsepower and is powered by a 5.5 kWh battery, which is recharged with systems up to 3 kW in less than four hours and which promises a range of 75 kilometers . The powertrain pushes the smallest Fiat ever up to 45 per hour, a speed that makes it suitable for homologation as a light quadricycle as well as for driving by fourteen-year-olds with an Am licence.

Fiat Topolino, marketing and customizations

The Topolino of the 21st century will be marketed from November in the closed and open versions, called Dolcevita. Denomination that made its debut years ago to transform the unsuccessful Chrysler 200C into the Lancia Flavia Cabriolet and is now present in the 500 range. The two versions can also be customized, for example, with wood-effect stickers for the sides of the Topolino sedan and stickers with bands two-tone for the cabriolet awning. Among the optionals are the luggage rack to be applied to the rear of the car, the additional fan for the passenger compartment with USB connection, the Bluetooth speaker and the seat covers that transform into beach towels.