Sampdoria Genoa is Italy’s first relegated team from Serie A. The 1991 champions lost 2-0 at Udinese on Monday and are locked in the relegation zone. The last time the club didn’t play in the top Italian league was in 2011/12.

However, the city of Genoa remains represented with a team in the upper house: CFC Genoa from ÖFB legionnaire Stefan Ilsanker had fixed the return to the Italian upper house on Saturday.

