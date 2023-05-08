Rieder fire brigades with a new conference format

The district fire brigade command Ried served up a new event format with a specialist conference for emergency services and all interested parties at the Ried trade fair: a specialist exhibition including lectures, demonstrations and cooperation with partner organizations. On average, the fire brigade in the Ried district deployed almost eight times a day last year, there are 76 fire departments in the 36 communities. In 450 fires and 2382 technical assistance, 84 people and 253 animals were saved, according to district fire brigade commander Jürgen Hell.

“Protection and security need a big heart and a lot of time. Around seven percent of the more than 452,000 hours worked by volunteers were directly visible through help in action. The mammoth portion of the hours remains largely hidden from the public in the background.” Maintenance measures, organisation, training and further education and youth work are time-consuming.

Helpers took stock.

Image: BFKDO Ried



Converted to the world of work, the total hours would correspond to a medium-sized company with around 218 full-time employees, according to the Ried district fire brigade command. The lack of social contacts and the loss of comradely coexistence in lockdown times have also left their mark on the fire brigades. Although a total of 158 new members were won last year with the “We need your fire” campaign, many fire brigades have had to make cuts. 4509 active fire brigade members are available for the Ried district. In the offspring there are 865 youth members.

At the symposium at the Rieder exhibition center, new products from the fire service scene were presented first hand by a wide variety of manufacturers, around 40 different fire service vehicles and bases were presented. A fire simulation system for hot training was available for respiratory protection wearers.

Managers received expert information on topics from the areas of tactics, technology and law: vegetation fire as a future challenge for fire brigades, legal certainty in the preparation of operations and in emergencies, large-scale operation management by the Red Cross and cross-organizational cooperation, use of drones, current fires and fire protection myths as well as PV systems as a new challenge were topics . The conference premiere was a success, and another edition is planned for the coming year.

