San Siro stadium, towards the Superintendency restriction. The news

The San Siro stadium will most likely be tied up. In fact, the Municipality of Milan announced in a note that “an official communication has not yet arrived from the Superintendence, but the choice for a simple cultural constraint would seem to have been established by now. stadium remains where it is”.

“The Superintendence’s decision would have serious consequences”

Therefore, the Meazza cannot be demolished to make room for the new structure desired by Inter and Milan as initially desired by the two clubs. “If confirmed, the Superintendence’s decision would have serious consequences not only for the future of the stadium and for its economic sustainability – continues the text published by the municipality of Milan -, but also because it would greatly reduce the chances that the teams will remain in Milan with a new plant”.

Sala: “Champions Final at S. Siro in 2026 or 2027”

Inter evaluates the Rozzano area

In the meantime, Inter have identified Rozzano as the ideal area for building the new stadium that would replace the use of San Siro. The nerazzurri have obtained an exclusive right until 2024 to evaluate the feasibility study. Here is the press release: “Bastogi SpA and Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA announce that today Infrafin srl (a company wholly owned by Camabo srl, 51% of whose capital is held by Bastogi and by Brioschi for the remaining 49%) has granted FC Internazionale Milano SpA an exclusive right until 30 April 2024, aimed at verifying the possibility of building a stadium and some ancillary functions within the area owned by Infrafin in the Municipality of Rozzano”.

