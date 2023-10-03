Sanming Girl Lin Yuwei Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles at 19th Asian Games

Sanming Girl Lin Yuwei Wins Gold in Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles at Asian Games

Hangzhou, October 1 – The 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou witnessed an outstanding performance by Sanming girl Lin Yuwei, who clinched the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final with an impressive time of 12.74 seconds.

Born in Youxi County, Sanming in 1999, Lin Yuwei is a rising star in Chinese track and field. Specializing in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, she has made a remarkable impact in both national and Asian competitions since joining the Fujian Provincial Team in 2014.

Over the years, Lin Yuwei has achieved notable results, showcasing her talent and dedication. In 2014, she secured the 100-meter gold medal in the women’s Group A and the 200-meter gold medal in the women’s Group A at the 15th Fujian Provincial Games. In the same year, she also won the gold medal in the women’s Group A 100-meter hurdles. Lin Yuwei continued to excel in subsequent events, including winning the women’s 4×100-meter relay championship at the 2015 First Youth Games and finishing as the runner-up in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2018 National Youth Championship.

Her impressive performance continued with a series of victories, such as clinching the championship in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2019 19th National University Games and securing second place in the same event at the 2020 National Track and Field Championships. Most recently, Lin Yuwei triumphed in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2021 14th National Games and emerged as the champion in the women’s 60-meter hurdles at the 2023 National Indoor Track and Field Championships.

While Lin Yuwei’s personal efforts certainly played a significant role in her achievements, she credits her coach, Liu Chaoxu, for her growth in the hurdles event. Coach Liu provided professional training and careful guidance throughout her career, serving as both a mentor and a father-like figure. Tragically, Coach Liu passed away due to a myocardial infarction, leaving a profound impact on Lin Yuwei, who has shed tears over the loss of the person who played a pivotal role in her sports career.

During a post-match press conference, the topic of Coach Liu once again touched Lin Yuwei’s heart, prompting her to speak about the challenges she faced. With tears in her eyes, she choked on her words and said, “A lot of things have happened this year, and there were times when I wanted to give up. But when I thought of the words ‘win the Asian Games’ in my heart and of that person’s expectations for us, we gritted our teeth, persevered, and fulfilled the promise we made with him.”

Lin Yuwei’s gold medal victory in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 19th Asian Games not only showcases her exceptional athletic ability but also pays tribute to her coach’s invaluable guidance. As this talented athlete continues to conquer new heights in her career, her achievements stand as a testament to her determination and resilience.

