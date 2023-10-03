Korean Street Brand thisisneverthat Teams Up with Grateful Dead for Retro-Inspired Collection

Korean Street Brand thisisneverthat and Grateful Dead Launch New Joint Series

In an exciting collaboration, Korean street brand thisisneverthat and American psychedelic rock band Grateful Dead have come together to create a new joint series. This marks the third collaboration between the two parties, and this time they have merged Grateful Dead’s classic graphics with thisisneverthat’s retro-style pieces.

Drawing inspiration from Grateful Dead’s highly regarded albums “Steal Your Face”, “Skull and Roses”, and Dancing Bear, thisisneverthat has created a collaborative collection that is both fresh and retro, appealing to the band’s loyal fans.

The series features a range of items suitable for winter, including Varsity Jackets, Fleece Zip-Ups, and Heavy Flannels. Quarter-zips made from different materials showcase embroidered patterns in the upper left corner, and they come in a variety of colors. Hoodies and Crewnecks boast vibrant printed patterns, while trousers are presented in a simple style.

Apart from clothing, the joint series also includes accessories such as Jacquard Cushions, knitted bags, and blankets. To commemorate the collaboration, thisisneverthat will be organizing a pop-up store. Additionally, they will be launching limited edition products like the “GD Dancing Bears Denim Cap” and “GD Dancing Bear Keychain”, as well as the “GD Iconography Bandana”.

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of this joint series need not wait much longer, as it will go on sale on October 6. Interested readers can visit thisisneverthat’s official website for more detailed information.

This collaboration between thisisneverthat and Grateful Dead promises to be a unique and exciting offering for both fashion enthusiasts and fans of the iconic American rock band.