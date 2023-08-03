Home » Santos says no to Roma’s first offer for Marcos Leonardo – Calcio
Santos confirmed that they had received a first official offer from Roma for striker Marcos Leonardo, but that they rejected it not considering it congruous to the player’s value.


According to reports from the Globo group media, the club in the Italian capital would have offered 8 million euros plus bonuses, payable starting from December, a figure deemed too low for the value of the player, 20 years old, undisputed owner of the ‘Peixe’ and author of 14 goals in 30 games played this year with his team. In the last calendar year, however, Marcos Leonardo was Santos’ top scorer, with 21 goals.


On the part of the club from the state of Sao Paulo, it is pointed out, there will be absolute closure if this offer is not raised, and in this regard there are no confirmations from Brazil to the rumors according to which Roma would have raised it to 10 million plus 5 million bonuses. Agent Rafaela Pimenta is also working on the operation, the same one who would like to bring Mario Balotelli, another client of hers, to Flamengo.

