Saquon Barkley Signs Franchise Tag with New York Giants: One-Year Deal Valued at $10.1 Million

Title: Saquon Barkley Signs Franchise Tag with the New York Giants

Date: July 25, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, star running back Saquon Barkley has officially signed his franchise tag with the New York Giants, as announced by the team on Tuesday. The deal, a one-year adjusted franchise tag, is valued at $10.1 million fully guaranteed, with the potential to earn up to $11 million through various incentives.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to ESPN that the tag was adjusted to include a $2 million signing bonus and additional incentives. These incentives comprise $909,000, with identical amounts paid for categories such as rushing yards, touchdowns, and receptions. Barkley has notably been a significant asset to the Giants, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards last season, along with 10 touchdowns and 57 receptions.

Interestingly, the agreement does not include a “no franchise tag” clause, implying that the Giants could potentially tag Barkley once again after this season. This was a provision that Barkley and his team had hoped to secure.

The decision for Barkley to report on the first day of veterans’ training camp was seen as a significant concession on his part. The Pro Bowl running back arrived at the facility before 8 a.m. ET, demonstrating his commitment as a team-first player. By doing so, Barkley aims to minimize any potential distractions and drama that could have arisen in the Giants’ camp had he not reported.

Earlier this year, Barkley hinted at the possibility of not playing this season if a long-term contract agreement could not be reached. However, as the deadline for franchise players to accept such deals passed, Barkley was left with the option to negotiate a tight one-year contract, which is rarely utilized.

Negotiations between Barkley, 26, and the Giants had been ongoing for nine months, with both parties striving to find common ground. However, the process proved to be challenging, leading to the temporary solution of the franchise tag. Barkley expressed discontent with the way the negotiation details were being portrayed, feeling unfairly characterized as “greedy.”

Various offers were put forward, some reaching as high as $13-$14 million per season. Yet, Barkley found the structure and guaranteed money unsatisfactory, leading to a standstill. The Giants and Barkley’s representatives made little progress following the signing of quarterback Daniel Jones in March, which allowed the tag to be utilized on Barkley. In an effort to expedite the process, Barkley enlisted the services of new agent Ed Perry from CAA.

As the mid-July deadline approached, the two parties found themselves merely $2 million apart, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. Ultimately, they managed to find common ground on the adjusted franchise tag deal.

Barkley’s commitment to fulfill his responsibilities in training camp portrays his dedication to the Giants’ organization. As the season approaches, fans eagerly await the impact of Barkley’s presence on the team’s success, hopeful that a long-term agreement can be reached in due course.

