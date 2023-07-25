Prosecutor confirms the death of 18 prisoners in the midst of clashes in the Penitentiary

The clashes in the Litoral Penitentiary left 18 prisoners dead, confirmed the prosecution Through social networks.

Since last weekend there have been riots in the prison.

In addition, eleven people, including a police officer, were injured, the entity added.

“Once the Police and Armed Forces took control of the facilities of the Litoral Penitentiary, the Prosecutor’s Office proceeds with the removal of corpses and collection of evidence,” he explained.

This morning, explosions and detonations of firearms were recorded again in the Penitentiary.

Likewise, this morning soldiers and armored tanks entered the prison.

On the other hand, through their accounts in TwitterThe Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, and President Guillermo Lasso have assured that the security forces have retaken full control of this prison.

The Government decreed a state of emergency in the country’s prisons.

The Armed Forces disseminated images of personnel in the pavilions and prisoners in the prison courtyards.

The disturbances generated in the Litoral Penitentiary have been linked to disputes between Los Tiguerones (pavilion 8) and Los Lobos (pavilion 9).

These groups maintained a criminal alliance in Guayaquil, but on June 8, according to government reports, there was a break that led to hostile behavior between them.

