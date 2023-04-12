Home Sports Sarah Dreier wins Vertical World Cup – sport.ORF.at
Ski mountaineer Sarah Dreier took second place in the last vertical race of the season on Wednesday in Tromsö to win the discipline World Cup ranking.

At the last moment, the 27-year-old from Salzburg snatched the place at the top from Frenchwoman Axelle Gachet-Mollaret, who was fifth in Norway. In the men’s category, Carinthian Paul Verbnjak was able to celebrate his first World Cup podium finish in third place.

Dreier, Vice World Champion in this non-Olympic discipline, in which there is only ascent but not descent, celebrated her first World Cup victory at the home competition in Schladming in March.

