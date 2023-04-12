15
Miraculous rescue at the Mt. Baker area in northwest Washington. One skier, Francis Zuber, was able to free a snowboarder who had been buried under a blanket of snow by digging with only his hands. In the GoPro video, the skier suddenly sees an arm. “Wait, I’m on my way,” Zuber says. After a few minutes he manages to bring Ian Steger to safety
