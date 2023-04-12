Home News Snowboarder buried under a thick blanket of snow, skier saves him by digging with his hands: the video
News

Snowboarder buried under a thick blanket of snow, skier saves him by digging with his hands: the video

by admin
Snowboarder buried under a thick blanket of snow, skier saves him by digging with his hands: the video

Miraculous rescue at the Mt. Baker area in northwest Washington. One skier, Francis Zuber, was able to free a snowboarder who had been buried under a blanket of snow by digging with only his hands. In the GoPro video, the skier suddenly sees an arm. “Wait, I’m on my way,” Zuber says. After a few minutes he manages to bring Ian Steger to safety

See also  Yaben Chemical: The pharmaceutical intermediate caron acid anhydride project declared by the collaborative factory has not yet decided whether to build it.

You may also like

In the event of closure, Ren Protocol will...

Jaafar El-Omda’s T-shirt invades the Egyptian market and...

What is known about the fall of the...

heard Cardinal Abril live.

An archaeological discovery of Nubian Christians in northern...

They found a man dead in a motel...

IT document: recommended file formats published

[환율전망] US CPI below expectations vs concerns over...

Collapsed bridge over the La Vieja river between...

Al-Jaish qualifies for the second round of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy