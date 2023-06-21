Sassari, official departure of Gerald Robinson

Dinamo Sassari announced the separation from point guard Gerald Robinson with a message of thanks on social channels.

“He was one of the great protagonists of last season, he changed the face of Dinamo together with Kruslin and coach Piero Bucchi, completing a championship that seemed very difficult.

His contribution was also above expectations, games played as a ruler, very high ratings, a club record for assists achieved in Trieste with 16, a presence of absolute impact on the parquet, which allowed Sassari to earn the Scudetto semi-finals with Brescia .

His accelerations, his creation of advantage, the Nashville bike was traveling at crazy speeds. This season he has only been able to prove it at times, thanks to the immediate stop in the pre-season which compromised his performance.

Small muscle injuries didn’t allow him to have the continuity that a type of player like him needs.

He never backed down, he always tried to take on important responsibilities even starting from the bench. It has been an intense, exciting year and a half, full of challenges, two Scudetto semi-finals, a Super Cup final lost by a hair’s breadth, he has always been for better or for worse one of the symbols of Dinamo by Bucchi.

We can only say thank you to him for everything he has given to our jersey and we wish him the best for the continuation of his career.

Heartfelt thanks Gerald Robinson

