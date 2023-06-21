Rome, Giorgia Meloni receives Tom Cruise at Palazzo Chigi

During the presentation in Rome of the seventh chapter of the “Mission Impossible” saga, a saga now dear to Tom Cruise, a meeting took place between the actor and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two spoke for about half an hour in Palazzo Chigi, all immortalized by a photo published on social networks by the Italian prime minister, accompanied by an ironic comment: “I am happy that the capital of Italy is the star of the latest film by Tom Cruise. The world premiere is held today in Rome. The ‘mission impossible’ are also our daily routine in government”.

The set

Tom Cruise is in Rome for the world premiere of the seventh chapter of the famous saga “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. In this new chapter, Cruise naturally takes the lead role and the city of Rome becomes the main backdrop for some of the film’s most iconic scenes. From piazza Venezia to via dei Fori Imperiali, even whizzing through the narrow alleys of the Campitelli district, alternating a “500” with a police car and a motorcycle. As he has become accustomed to us, Tom Cruise shot these scenes without using stunt doubles.

deepening

Tom Cruise and cast Mission Impossible in Rome, traffic and roads closed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

