Sport: Abodi a Race for the Cure, “Prevention must be promoted” – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 MAY – “I am convinced that this day is just a moment of further attention to daily practice. Prevention is not just a commercial, it must be promoted and practiced. We need to get the culture of prevention and treatment off the ground through the sport”. Thus the minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, commented on the fight against breast cancer on the sidelines of the Race for the Cure, organized in Rome.



“This race is a message for all people and we need to know how to cultivate together the hope that passes through research and prevention. Sport as a social key is unsurpassable”, he added. Then speaking of what the Government can do, he concluded: “It must become a daily agenda of the relationship between ministries such as sport and youth and health. We are doing it and this collaboration will be consolidated in many events. The ministry, with others government colleagues, starting from school, must make more resources available. Sports venues must improve and cities must become open-air sporting venues. We need a concert of collaborations that can allow us to change a not comforting fact: too many people in Italy she sits on the sofa thinking that sport is optional”. (HANDLE).

